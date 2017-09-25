(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    09.25.2017

    SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 25, 2017) Line handlers assigned to Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), moor the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at CFAS. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, returned following a four-month deployment in in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and participated in the U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise Talisman Saber 2017 and made several Australian port visits, resulting in enhanced interoperability and relations between the two allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 00:25
    Photo ID: 3807854
    VIRIN: 170925-N-QY759-0044
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    japan
    sasebo
    CFAS
    CTF76
    presence
    navy
    BHR
    NMCS
    • LEAVE A COMMENT