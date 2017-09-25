170925-N-QY759-0044

SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 25, 2017) Line handlers assigned to Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), moor the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at CFAS. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, returned following a four-month deployment in in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and participated in the U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise Talisman Saber 2017 and made several Australian port visits, resulting in enhanced interoperability and relations between the two allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 00:25 Photo ID: 3807854 VIRIN: 170925-N-QY759-0044 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 1.52 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170925-N-QY759-0044 [Image 1 of 75], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.