170925-N-QY759-0044

SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 25, 2017) Line handlers assigned to Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), moor the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at CFAS. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, returned following a four-month deployment in in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and participated in the U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise Talisman Saber 2017 and made several Australian port visits, resulting in enhanced interoperability and relations between the two allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum/Released)
