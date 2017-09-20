170920-N-VR594-0208

ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 20, 2017) Seaman AJ Daugherty, from Thunder Bay City, Canada, fires a M4A1 carbine during a small arms qualification course on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger/Released)

