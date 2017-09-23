Sailor Stands Bridge Watch

ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 23, 2017) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Kevin Negron, from Kissimmee, Fla., writes in a deck log aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Sept. 23, 2017, in the Arabian Gulf. Nimitz is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. While in this region, the ship and strike group are conducting maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, preserve freedom of navigation, and maintain the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Johnston)

