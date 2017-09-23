170923-N-BD308-1177

DOMINICA (Sept. 23, 2017) Medical students from Ross Medical University board an Air Force C-130 for evacuation from Dominica following the landfall of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Levingston Lewis/Released)

Date Taken: 09.23.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 Location: DM PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170923-N-BD308-1177, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.