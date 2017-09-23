170923-N-OE749-0053 NORFOLK, Virginia (Sept. 23, 2017) Sailors and Marines assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) man the rails as the ship returns to home port. he ship returned from a scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Barry A. Riley)

