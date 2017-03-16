170316-N-OI810-041

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 16, 2017) Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) take the Navy-wide E-4 advancement exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, providing a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Burke/Released)

