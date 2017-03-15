MCMAP training aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

170315-N-WF272-093 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2017) Marines, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, practice marital arts techniques during Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) training in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

