170314-N-OX321-136 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 14, 2017) Spanish Marines depart a landing craft utility inside the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) March 14, 2017. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are participating in the bilateral amphibious exercise, (PHIBLEX) 2017 with Spain in the North Atlantic Ocean, March 14, 2017. PHIBLEX enhances interoperability and sustains tactical skillsets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay/Released)

Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spanish PHIBLEX [Image 1 of 238], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.