Dutch Bilateral Training

Royal Dutch Marines load into a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion to conduct fast roping drills at Landing Zone Sandpiper on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 9, 2017. The Royal Dutch Marines work together with U.S. Marines as part of an annual bilateral training exercise to strengthen relations and increase interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Travis)

