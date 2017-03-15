Sailors perform drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 15, 2017) - Sailors perform a drill with the carrier air crash crane (CVCC), or "Tilly," on board the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) in preparation for an upcoming 2017 deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Kinkead/Released)

