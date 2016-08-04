170315-N-OS569-019
ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 15, 2017) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airmen Anthony Molina, left, and Austin Turner conduct maintenance on an aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The ship is conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Sleeper/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 00:56
|Photo ID:
|3236657
|VIRIN:
|170315-N-OS569-019
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 238], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
