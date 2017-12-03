Mesa Verde Steel Beach

Hamburgers are prepared on a grill by senior enlisted leaders of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) for Marines and Sailors aboard the ship while breaking away from daily operations at sea during a steel beach event March 12, 2017. The 24th MEU is underway with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Adaecus G. Brooks)

