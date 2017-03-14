USS MAKIN ISLAND ANCHOR DROP

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 14, 2017) Seaman Efrain Matias, from Elgin, Ill., left, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jessica Stewart, from Norman, Okla., secure an anchor chain stopper in the forecastle of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Asher Allen)

