Dutch Bilateral

Royal Dutch Marines with 1st Troop, 32nd Raiding Squadron, go on patrol during a Military Operation in Urban Terrain training exercise at Combat Town on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 13, 2017. The Royal Dutch Marines worked together with U.S. Marines as part of an annual bilateral training exercise to strengthen relations and increase interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin X. Toledo)
