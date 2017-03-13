Royal Dutch Marines with 1st Troop, 32nd Raiding Squadron, go on patrol during a Military Operation in Urban Terrain training exercise at Combat Town on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 13, 2017. The Royal Dutch Marines worked together with U.S. Marines as part of an annual bilateral training exercise to strengthen relations and increase interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin X. Toledo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 00:53 Photo ID: 3236618 VIRIN: 170313-M-ZY733-0001 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.98 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dutch Bilateral [Image 1 of 238], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.