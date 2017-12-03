BATAAN AMPHIBIOUS READY GROUP (BATARG)

1703012-N-HP188-069 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 12, 2017) – Landing craft utilities prepare to depart from the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) March 12, 2017. The ship is currently deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)

