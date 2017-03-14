170314-N-QI061-210



ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 14, 2017) Sailors reset before the next aircraft launch on flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard)

