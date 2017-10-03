170310-N-HB733-145

ARABIAN GULF (March 10, 2017) The military sealift command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) delivers fuel, ammunition and cargo to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) during a replenishment-at-sea. Cole is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and to preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 00:54 Photo ID: 3236645 VIRIN: 170310-N-HB733-145 Resolution: 5460x3640 Size: 1.1 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170310-N-HB733-145 [Image 1 of 238], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.