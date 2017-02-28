U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct a tactical maneuver during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) exercise on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 28, 2017. MCCRE is a pre-deployment training evaluation designed to test the Marines' and sailor's skills with various combat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Abraham Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 00:53
|Photo ID:
|3236615
|VIRIN:
|170228-M-MN519-0120
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2/6 MCCRE [Image 1 of 238], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
