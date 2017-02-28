U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct a tactical maneuver during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) exercise on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 28, 2017. MCCRE is a pre-deployment training evaluation designed to test the Marines' and sailor's skills with various combat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Abraham Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 00:53 Photo ID: 3236615 VIRIN: 170228-M-MN519-0120 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 5.96 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2/6 MCCRE [Image 1 of 238], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.