170215-N-JI086-110 - MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 15, 2017) Operations Specialist 1st Class Reginald Flores, from Waipahu, Hawaii, fires a 9mm pistol during a gun shoot on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 15, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 00:45 Photo ID: 3169721 VIRIN: 170215-N-JI086-139 Resolution: 5133x3422 Size: 1015.9 KB Location: Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170215-N-JI086-139 [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.