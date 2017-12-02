170212-N-HI376-011

70212-N-HI376-011 SEA OF JAPAN (Feb. 12, 2017) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) observe a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command (MSC) Dry Cargo and Ammunition Ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10). McCampbell is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Graham/Released)

