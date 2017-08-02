Lance Cpl. Charliey Staab and Lance Cpl. Jonathan White, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense specialists with Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve conduct reconnaissance of an abandoned building during an assessment and consequence management team training exercise at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Feb. 8, 2017. During the exercise, Marines practiced responding to a chemical threat. The Marines conducted area reconnaissance, sample collection and classification of unknown substances. (Unites States Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ian Ferro/Published)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 00:43
|Photo ID:
|3169694
|VIRIN:
|170214-M-TI204-016
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Marines Participate Advanced Training [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
