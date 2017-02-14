170214-N-WV703-133 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 14, 2017) Sailors aboard littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) conduct a search and rescue medical evacuation drill during flight operations. Currently on a rotational deployment to U.S. Seventh Fleet, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 00:45
|Photo ID:
|3169715
|VIRIN:
|170214-N-WV703-133
|Resolution:
|4962x3561
|Size:
|797.65 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170214-N-WV703-133 [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
