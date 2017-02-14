170214-N-WV703-133 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 14, 2017) Sailors aboard littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) conduct a search and rescue medical evacuation drill during flight operations. Currently on a rotational deployment to U.S. Seventh Fleet, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 00:45 Photo ID: 3169715 VIRIN: 170214-N-WV703-133 Resolution: 4962x3561 Size: 797.65 KB Location: SG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170214-N-WV703-133 [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.