A U.S. Marine attached to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force at Marine Corps Base Quantico prepares the oleoresin capsicum gas during a gas chamber training exercise at Weapons Training Battalion, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan 28, 2017. MCESG participants in the exercise went through a series of tests to ensure proper use of a gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Domzalski)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 00:44
|Photo ID:
|3169712
|VIRIN:
|170128-M-GK190-061
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|9.13 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCESG Gas Chamber [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
