USS America conducts replenishment at sea with USNS Henry J. Kaiser

170214-N-NJ416-0066 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 14, 2017) - Aircrew Survival Equipment Airman Adam Moya, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), makes name tapes for sailors in the PR shop. The name tapes are used to identify sailors and they provide your name, rate, primary warfare pin, and USN. America is currently underway conducting routine operations in preparation for deployment later this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arnesia McIntyre/Released)

