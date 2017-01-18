U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David M. Reaves, Marine Corps Information Operation Center, reaches out to his mother at his retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan. 9, 2017. The ceremony was held to relinquish duties from Sgt. Maj. David M. Reaves to Sgt. Maj. Denise Ruiz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Domzalski)

Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCIOC Relief and Appointment [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.