    MCIOC Relief and Appointment [Image 20 of 222]

    MCIOC Relief and Appointment

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David M. Reaves, Marine Corps Information Operation Center, reaches out to his mother at his retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan. 9, 2017. The ceremony was held to relinquish duties from Sgt. Maj. David M. Reaves to Sgt. Maj. Denise Ruiz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Domzalski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 00:41
    Photo ID: 3169661
    VIRIN: 170118-M-GK190-211
    Resolution: 4121x2853
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIOC Relief and Appointment [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

