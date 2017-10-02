Corpsmen transport a notional patient onto an aircraft during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 6-10, 2017. The TCCC teaches corpsmen new communication skills and how to care for a patient in a combat zone. The corpsmen are with 2nd Medical Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ashley Lawson)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 00:44
|Photo ID:
|3169706
|VIRIN:
|170210-M-IH158-099
|Resolution:
|3199x4939
|Size:
|580.37 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd Medical Bn keeps more than knowledge alive [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT