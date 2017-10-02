2nd Medical Bn keeps more than knowledge alive

Corpsmen transport a notional patient onto an aircraft during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 6-10, 2017. The TCCC teaches corpsmen new communication skills and how to care for a patient in a combat zone. The corpsmen are with 2nd Medical Battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ashley Lawson)

