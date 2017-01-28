MCESG Gas Chamber

A U.S. Marine from the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group (MCESG) stands in a gas chamber as part of a training exercise at Weapons Training Battalion, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan 28, 2017. MCESG participants in the exercise went through a series of tests to ensure proper use of a gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Domzalski)
