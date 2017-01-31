U.S. Marines, with Alpha Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Republic of Korea Marines, with 1st Engineer Division, work together to nail the 4x4’s onto the top of the bunker to create a roof during the exercise Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) 17-8 on New Mexico Range, South Korea, January 28, 2017. KMEP is an annually scheduled training event designed to enhance to improve the tactical interoperability and camaraderie of the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marines by allowing them to work side-by-side as a cohesive unit. The alliance between America and the Republic of Korea has grown even stronger based upon the shared interests and values of both nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Tiana Boyd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 00:41 Photo ID: 3169655 VIRIN: 170131-M-PD565-238 Resolution: 3012x2023 Size: 1.03 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KMEP 17-8 [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.