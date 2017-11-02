U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, blow up a 40 pound cratering charge while conducting a demolition range during exercise Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) 17-8 on Camp Rodriguez, South Korea, January 28, 2017. KMEP is an annually scheduled training event designed to enhance to improve the tactical interoperability and camaraderie of the Republic of Korea (ROK) and U.S. Marines by allowing them to work side-by-side as a cohesive unit. The alliance between America and the Republic of Korea has grown even stronger based upon the shared interests and values of both nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Tiana Boyd)

