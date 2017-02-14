170214-N-TU932-030

BREMERTON, Washington (Feb. 14, 2017) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Devin Hollman from Brocton, New York, drills a guide hole for a door lock while securing heads aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) to prevent soil water spills during the upcoming planned incremental availability. John C. Stennis is currently in port preparing for a planned incremental availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sierra D. Langdon / Not Released)

