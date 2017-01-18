MCIOC Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David M. Reaves, right, outgoing sergeant major, Marine Corps Information Operation Center shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, deputy commander, Marine Corps Forces Pacific, during Reaves’ retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan. 9, 2017. Reaves retired after 30 years of honorable military service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Domzalski)

