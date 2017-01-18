U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David M. Reaves, right, outgoing sergeant major, Marine Corps Information Operation Center shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, deputy commander, Marine Corps Forces Pacific, during Reaves’ retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan. 9, 2017. Reaves retired after 30 years of honorable military service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Domzalski)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 00:45
|Photo ID:
|3169718
|VIRIN:
|170118-M-GK190-120
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|9.48 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCIOC Relief and Appointment [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
