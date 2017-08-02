CMC awards Reserve Career Planner of the Year

Marine recruiters, prior service recruiters, drill instructors, combat instructors, career planners and athletes of the year stand at attention during the annual Commandant of the Marine Corps’ 2016 Combined Awards Ceremony, Feb. 8, 2017, in Quantico, Va. Staff Sgt. Christin J. McAdams (right), the Active Reserve Career Planner of the Year, with 6th Communications Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, along with Staff Sgt. Jaim W. Bourg (center), the runner-up, with 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, were both awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for their hard work and dedication.

