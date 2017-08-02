Marine recruiters, prior service recruiters, drill instructors, combat instructors, career planners and athletes of the year stand at attention during the annual Commandant of the Marine Corps’ 2016 Combined Awards Ceremony, Feb. 8, 2017, in Quantico, Va. Staff Sgt. Christin J. McAdams (right), the Active Reserve Career Planner of the Year, with 6th Communications Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, along with Staff Sgt. Jaim W. Bourg (center), the runner-up, with 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, were both awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for their hard work and dedication.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 00:42
|Photo ID:
|3169664
|VIRIN:
|170208-M-HX324-003
|Resolution:
|2640x3960
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMC awards Reserve Career Planner of the Year [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
