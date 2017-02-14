170214-N-WV703-103

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 14, 2017) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Kevin Brodwater, a search and rescue swimmer assigned to the littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4), is lowered from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter onto the flight deck during a search and rescue medical evacuation drill. Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing the U.S. 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 00:42 Photo ID: 3169679 VIRIN: 170214-N-WV703-103 Resolution: 3970x2962 Size: 722.82 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170214-N-WV703-103 [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.