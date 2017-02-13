Sailor tests weapon system

170213-N-OV009-436

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 13, 2017) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Brian Forbes connects a guided missile simulator to a Sea Sparrow missile system for testing aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The ship is undergoing Board of Inspection and Survey leading up to a future deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colby S. Comery/Released)

Date Taken: 02.13.2017
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US