Sailor tests weapon system

170213-N-OV009-436
SAN DIEGO (Feb. 13, 2017) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Brian Forbes connects a guided missile simulator to a Sea Sparrow missile system for testing aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The ship is undergoing Board of Inspection and Survey leading up to a future deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colby S. Comery/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 00:52
|Photo ID:
|3166318
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
