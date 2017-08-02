(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170209-N-BL637-025 [Image 10 of 259]

    170209-N-BL637-025

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170209-N-BL637-025
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2017) Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class Andres Guevara, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, performs maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The ship's carrier strike group is on a western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 00:52
    Photo ID: 3166315
    VIRIN: 170209-N-BL637-025
    Resolution: 3000x1687
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170209-N-BL637-025 [Image 1 of 259], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F/a-18F Super Hornet
    Pacific Ocean
    Cockpit
    3rd Fleet
    F/A-18
    Carl Vinson
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    US Navy
    Western Pacific
    Carrier Strike Group 1
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG-1
    Navy Deployment
    Naval Aircraft
    Naval Power
    Navy Flight Deck
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Nimitz-class Aricraft Carrier
    MC2 Sean Castellano
    Navy Flight Operations
    MC2 Castellano
    Navy Super Hornet

    • LEAVE A COMMENT