170209-N-BL637-025

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2017) Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class Andres Guevara, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, performs maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The ship's carrier strike group is on a western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)
