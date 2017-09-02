170210-N-RM689-333
PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2017) Sailors participate in a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 00:53
|Photo ID:
|3166339
|VIRIN:
|170210-N-RM689-333
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1014.05 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Damage Control Training Team Drill aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) [Image 1 of 259], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT