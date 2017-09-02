170210-N-RM689-333

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2017) Sailors participate in a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 00:53 Photo ID: 3166339 VIRIN: 170210-N-RM689-333 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1014.05 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Damage Control Training Team Drill aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) [Image 1 of 259], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.