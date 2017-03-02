36th Cobra Gold

Service members from the United States, Thailand, and Singapore build an auditorium at Ban Nong Mee, Buri Ram Province, Thailand, during exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 3, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, focuses on humanitarian civic action (HCA), community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Combat Camera photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Rosas)

