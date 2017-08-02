170209-N-BL637-127

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2017) An F/A-18C Hornet from the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 prepares to make an arrested landing on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck. The ship's carrier strike group is on a western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

