ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 13, 2017) – Sailors complete E-6 exam worksheets in the mess decks aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is underway participating in a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan A. Denny/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 00:52 Photo ID: 3166330 VIRIN: 170213-N-DS065-0025 Resolution: 4159x2970 Size: 1005.34 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170213-N-DS065-0025 [Image 1 of 259], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.