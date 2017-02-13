170213-N-BR087-004
BREMERTON, Washington (Feb. 13, 2017) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Sison, from Vallejo, California, assigned to USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), breaks apart cauliflower for the salad bar on a berthing barge used to provide living and workspace as well as basic services during John C. Stennis’ ongoing maintenance period. John C. Stennis is currently in port preparing for a planned incremental availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole C. Pielop / Released)
This work, 170213-N-BR087-004 [Image 1 of 259], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
