170209-N-LI768-004

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Feb. 9, 2017) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Krista Frederick, from Portland, calibrates a radar test set aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

