170209-N-BL637-004

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2017) Sailors assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 move a fuel pod on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The ship's carrier strike group is on a western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

