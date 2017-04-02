US Consulate General hosts 11th annual Friendship Basketball Tournament aboard Camp Foster

Kitanakagusuku High School and Maehara High School compete during the 11th annual Friendship Basketball Tournament Feb. 4 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The tournament was sponsored by the U.S. Consulate General, Naha, Okinawa. High school teams from the local and military communities on Okinawa attended the tournament, coming together to play friendly games of basketball.

