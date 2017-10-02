170210-N-HW977-028 NORCO, Calif. (Feb. 10, 2017) Capt. Stephen H. Murray, commanding officer of Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Corona Division, leads Vice Adm. Tom Rowden, commander, Naval Surface Forces, and Capt. Kurt Sellerberg on a tour of NSWC. Rowden's visit included briefings with command leadership and technical experts as well as laboratory tours to become better acquainted with NSWC Corona's mission that supports fleet readiness through measurement, analysis and independent assessment. (U.S. Navy photo by Greg Vojtko/Released)

