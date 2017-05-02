1st Battalion, 3rd Marines tear up Range 400

Pfc. Michael Farmer, a machine gunner assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, fires the M-240B machine gun during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17 at Range 410A, aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 5, 2017. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which gives all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize capabilities during large scale missions to become a more ready fighting force. 1/3 is currently participating as the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)

