1st Battalion, 3rd Marines tear up Range 400

Marines assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, set up the M1A2 Bangalore Torpedo during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17 at Range 400, aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 6, 2017. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which gives all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize capabilities during large scale missions to become a more ready fighting force. 1/3 is currently participating as the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)

