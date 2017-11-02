170212-N-JN506-001

AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam (Feb. 12, 2017) Navy chaplain Lt. Takana Jefferson delivers opening prayers during a weekly gospel service in the chapel onboard Naval Base Guam. The Naval Base Guam Chapel provides multi-denominational services to more than 4,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 00:50 Photo ID: 3166297 VIRIN: 170212-N-JN506-001 Resolution: 6048x4032 Size: 2.8 MB Location: AGANA HEIGHTS, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170212-N-JN506-001 [Image 1 of 259], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.