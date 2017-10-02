170211-N-JN506 -035 HARMON, Guam (Feb.11, 2017) The Naval Base Guam Tsunamis take on the Dededo Gold in their first soccer match of the spring season at the Guam Football Association National Training Center Saturday. The Navy Youth Sports programs are designed to teach the enjoyment of playing on a team while encouraging character building. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 00:49
|Photo ID:
|3166288
|VIRIN:
|170211-N-JN506-035
|Resolution:
|5975x3983
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170211-N-JN506-035 [Image 1 of 259], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT