170206-N-VC599-033

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 6, 2017) Sailor of the Year (SOY) candidates participate in a physical training session held at the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) during SOY week. The SOY program was established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet to recognize an individual Sailor who best represented the ever-growing group of dedicated professional Sailors at each command and ultimately the Navy. The Naval Surface Force Atlantic and Shore SOY selected at the end of this week will advance to compete for SOY at U.S. Fleet Forces Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)

