Ain't no sunshine when he's gone

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marines with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Maritime Raid Force hone their skills on the move during precision marksmanship training at Camp Pendleton, Feb. 6, 2017. Precision marksmanship is a necessary skillset for the MRF, which specializes in raids to collect and capture high-valued information and individuals. The 15th MEU’s ability to rapidly mobilize people and equipment makes the amphibious force uniquely postured to respond to any crisis or natural disaster.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Frank Cordoba)

Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US